Restoring confidence in Parliamentary Democracy

Nothing irritates me more than having people claim that they speak for me and yet, that is precisely what I have to put up with from this government and party leaders. Not one of our party leaders, but in particular our prime minister, has been given a mandate to speak on behalf of the people of this country. Yet, the most common expression coming out of the mouths of all party leaders is “What the public wants is…..”. It is this precisely this arrogance that angers me most and I suspect that there will be others that are similarly angered, although I can’t nor will I claim to speak for them.

However, based on my limited number of friends and colleagues, I can say that I believe the expense scandal is the conduit for peoples anger, but not the primary reason. Instead, based on my straw poll, most people were already apoplectic about the failure of this government to listen to them and the abject failure of MP’s (backbenchers and opposition parties) in holding the Executive to account. The consensus was, that this government had become authoritarian, reckless and completely out of touch with the wishes of the majority. Further, that the introduction of over 3,600 new criminal offences over 12 years had sought to criminalise the majority, whilst offering exemptions for MP’s. Further, that the removal of long-held and cherished civil liberties had been arbitrarily removed on the pretext of fighting crime and terrorism, using fear as the primary justification. Yet the statistics clearly demonstrate that the loss of liberty has produced no tangible or demonstrable improvement in our daily lives. Violent crime for example has doubled under this government.

All MP’s have an opportunity to restore confidence in parliament, democracy and, of course, members of parliament, but only if they truly understand what angers the public. Speaking for myself, I have listed below what I would like to see introduced in terms of electoral reform/change and manifesto commitments, not every one will agree with me but, unless the party leaders agree with my points, they must not claim to speak for me.

Electoral Reform

Every MP must be required to stand down and seek reselection whenever there is an election Local primaries must be introduced which allow the local people to select which candidate they want to represent their preferred political party. The local people must be provided with the means and the ability to recall their MP [The barriers would have to be realistic and there should be a limit to the number of recalls in any given parliament] Introduction of fixed term parliaments Removal of the Whips ability to exercise their powers in all matters that are not covered by the ruling party’s manifesto Introduction of a procedure that allows the public to lodge a vote of no confidence in the government which will lead, if successful, to a new election Requirement for an immediate election where a party wants to change leader during their term in office [No coronations] Introduction of Proportional Representation to better reflect the will of the people [There are a number of variations of PR and I would be open to debate on which would be the preferred option taking account of the fact that no electoral system is perfect, but FPTP is not in my view, representative] Boost the power of select committees, provide stronger investigatory powers and require that the chair is elected by secret ballot rather than appointed Require all major legislation that is not contained in the Manifesto to be put to the people in a referendum Allow the civil service to be answerable to elected ministers only [i.e. not parliamentary aides or peers] Introduce a fully elected, but much smaller upper chamber [I would suggest that members of the upper chamber are all independent to avoid a situation where laws are simply rubber stamped] Devolve power from the centre and provide for more local democracy and accountability Repeal any law that provides members of parliament with legal exemption or special tax concessions which are not available to the public [With the exception of parliamentary privilege] Limit the number of new laws that can be introduced during any parliamentary term and for each new law introduced, one existing law must be repealed Party leaders must be made legally responsible for the introduction of all manifesto commitments Remove Ministerial Veto Limit the powers of the prime minister to prevent this country going to war without the consent of parliament Make ministers responsible and accountable for what they say outside parliament as well as inside [Ministers' must the same type of sanction for misleading the public as they do for misleading parliament. We need an end to spin] Prevent all political parties from using ‘positive discrimination’ to select candidates based on race, gender or religion Require that all candidates seeking selection to represent their constituents have been resident in the ’seat’ for not less than 5 years [This will ensure that the candidate has local knowledge and limit the powers of the party leaders to parachute prospective candidates into safe seats] Introduce a limit on public borrowing as a percentage of GDP, above which they must seek a mandate from the people through a referendum [No longer should it be possible for a PM to have the power to virtually bankrupt a country without recourse to parliament or the people] Place a limit on the Executive, above which they must gain parliamentary approval, for investment in private sector institutions Introduce tighter regulation of quangos and lobbyists Increase the power of backbench MP’s to hold the Executive to account and, if necessary, overturn unpopular legislation Members of Parliament rather than the Government must set the Parliamentary timetable Require that all new legislation is only passed when or if at least 35% of MP’s are present to debate and vote

Manifesto Commitments

Repeal the Human Rights Act Draft and legislate for a Bill of Rights that seeks to embrace the protection of the people, not least from the introduction of arbitrary new laws which seek to remove, reduce or infringe the civil liberties of the majority [Based on the principles of the American Constitution rather than a citizens charter] Provide a referendum on the Lisbon Treaty Halve the number of Quangos in one parliamentary term Scrap the Tax Credit Scheme and return to a simplified tax regime using tax codes and thresholds Review the Barnett Formula used to determine funding for the Scottish Assembly with a view to bringing it in line with England Cancel existing, ongoing and proposed IT/Database projects including, the NHS Database, the Travellers Database, ContactPoint, the Communications Database Review of the RIPA Act with the aim to limit the investigatory powers to the police, security services, HMRC and DWP Repeal oppressive civil liberties legislation that has resulted in the routine monitoring and recording of the actions and activities of all UK citizens rather than the minority that could justifiably be monitored. Complete a full scale review on the use of CCTV cameras Allow DNA to be retained only in cases where someone has been charged and convicted. All other DNA samples to be removed within 45 days of election Introduce a means by which the public can demonstrate their support or objection to debates or proposed legislation in the form of an online petition [Such as the existing Downing Street petition site, with a minimum number of votes being required before the point is debated in parliament] Review and remove Health & Safety laws that seek to impose the will of the government where a commonsense approach would be more appropriate [Health & Safety laws are crippling business and government arrogantly assumes that the people of this country need a nanny state or are incapable of carrying out their own risk assessment] Review and remove the raft of so called ‘PC’ laws which, instead of outlawing discrimination have simply ended up identifying people as being different, or in need of legal protection. This discourages integration rather than promoting it. Many of these laws are in fact discriminatory in that they provide positive discrimination.

I am not a constitutional expert, nor can I claim to have any parliamentary experience, but that is the whole point, it should not and must not preclude me from having an opinion on how our system of parliamentary democracy functions. The details can be debated, but the fundamental points I have raised above need to be addressed if we are, in my opinion, to make parliament more accountable and return power to the people. You, of course, at least for the time being, are entitled to your own views, provided they don’t fall foul of the new laws enacted under New Labour. Hopefully, once collated, there will be a true consensus on what the people want, rather than MP’s, Ministers or party leaders telling us what we want.

Once parliament is truly representative and accountable to the people, then we may start to see a slow, but sustainable return of confidence in politics, politicians and democracy.